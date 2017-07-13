KY officials expect traffic problems with August total eclipse

The August total eclipse is getting closer, and if you plan on heading to Hopkinsville or other parts of western Kentucky, beware of traffic.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is expecting a big traffic problem as eclipse enthusiasts from near and far come to get a glimpse at one of astronomy's rarest of events.

Officials hope they can get everyone in place by 2:20 p.m. EST when the eclipse is supposed to pass.

That way, drivers won't be turning their eyes to the sky while on the road.

