KY officials expect traffic problems with August total eclipse

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
KENTUCKY (WFIE) -

The August total eclipse is getting closer, and if you plan on heading to Hopkinsville or other parts of western Kentucky, beware of traffic. 

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is expecting a big traffic problem as eclipse enthusiasts from near and far come to get a glimpse at one of astronomy's rarest of events. 

Officials hope they can get everyone in place by 2:20 p.m. EST when the eclipse is supposed to pass. 

That way, drivers won't be turning their eyes to the sky while on the road. 

