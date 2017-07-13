Crews: Electrical short caused two fires at Muhlenberg Co. business

Two fires at a Muhlenberg County business were likely caused by an electrical short.

That's according to crews who say the fires sparked in the attic of Big Johns Plaza in Greenville.

Firefighters were called to the scene on Tuesday and again early Thursday morning.

The owners of The Screen Door, a home decor shop, told us they learned an old transformer was the cause.

They say their store will be okay and only suffered some water damage.

A fire inspector is expected to visit the shop Thursday. The owners of the store say they hope to open this week.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.