Driver in deadly ATV crash facing manslaughter charge

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Darin Bean (Source: Daviess Co. Jail)
DAVIESS CO., IN (WFIE) -

The driver in a deadly ATV crash in Daviess County is now facing a manslaughter charge.

Authorities say 25-year-old Darin Bean was booked into jail Thursday. He has been released on bond. 

The crash happened the evening of July 3 on Highway 2830 and Highway 405. 

Authorities say 23-year old Jared Bean was killed when the ATV crashed with a car. 

They say Darin Bean had a blood alcohol of .164, which is twice the legal limit. 

The two men were cousins. Family members tell us they were close, and joined the Marine Corps together.

