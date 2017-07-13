Driver in deadly ATV crash facing manslaughter charge

The driver in a deadly ATV crash in Daviess County is now facing a manslaughter charge.

Authorities say 25-year-old Darin Bean was booked into jail Thursday. He has been released on bond.

The crash happened the evening of July 3 on Highway 2830 and Highway 405.

Authorities say 23-year old Jared Bean was killed when the ATV crashed with a car.

They say Darin Bean had a blood alcohol of .164, which is twice the legal limit.

The two men were cousins. Family members tell us they were close, and joined the Marine Corps together.

