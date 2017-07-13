Boil advisory lifted for Poseyville - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Boil advisory lifted for Poseyville

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

UPDATE: The advisory has been lifted. (7/14/17)

A boil advisory in Poseyville remains in effect until at least Friday morning. 

The town said tests of the water were provided to the lab in Evansville, but they are waiting to receive the results. 

Once the tests come back clear, the advisory will be lifted.

This comes after some maintenance on the local water system. 

