State to invest nearly $20-million for Vanderburgh Co. roads

Indiana is investing in its roads.

On Thursday, Governor Eric Holcomb unveiled his next level road plan in Indianapolis. The plan includes more than $4-billion worth of infrastructure projects to be completed over the next five years.

In all, 122 miles of roads will be added, more than 9,600 miles will be resurfaced, and almost 1,300 bridges will be rehabbed or replaced.

The state is investing nearly $20-million dollars for roads in Vanderburgh County.

Gov. Holcomb will be in Evansville on Friday to discuss the road projects coming to the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.