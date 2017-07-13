Special Report: Revisiting "A League of Their Own"

The sports movie classic, "A League of Their Own" is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its release in 1992.

When word came a league of their own would be shot in the Tri-State it created a huge buzz. Hollywood was coming into our backyard, bringing some big name stars, and we were happy to help promote them.

Sunrise anchor Dan Katz did stories on the film and was even an extra who didn't end up on the cutting room floor.

Pete Swaim as a deputy for the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office when the film was being shot in 1991. It was his job to protect the stars. The biggest concern, naturally, was pop icon, Madonna.

"One guy did jump out of the stands while Madonna was walking back over to her trailer, and grabbed her and kissed her," said Swaim. "(It) is the only incident we really had."

Madonna did garner most of the attention back then, but she was pretty hard to track down.

Director Penny Marshall was at the helm while crews were shooting. She was calm and laid back, but seemed to always want one more take.

"Her line would always be, 'Since we strive for perfection, let's try it one more time.'"

Officials at Bosse Field are in the process of organizing another event to mark the 25th anniversary. They hope to bring some of the actors back to town this fall for a special appearance.

