Cliff diver hurt in Warrick Co.

WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) -

Emergency crews responded to an incident at Lynnville Park.

It happened around 1:00 p.m. Thursday. 

Warrick County dispatchers confirm a call came in about a person hurt while cliff diving. 

We’re told it happened at the Yellow Banks area.

DNR officials tell us the diver has shoulder and back injuries. 

