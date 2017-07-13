Breaking: Cliff diver hurt in Warrick Co.

Two employees at an Evansville clinic have been charged in connection with what authorities are calling the "largest healthcare fraud takedown in U.S. history."More >>
State police say the trooper reported Wednesday that his storage unit in Jasper had been burglarized and that several items had been taken, including a weed trimmer.
Chick-fil-A fans, rejoice! The restaurant on Evansville's east side is now open.
Aerotek has announced 400 job openings for production positions in the Evansville area. There is a job fair planned for candidates to apply in person on Tuesday, July 18.
We're told crews responded to the scene on McNary Road, south of Kentucky 62, around four o'clock Thursday morning.
Investigators say they've found the body of one of four missing young men along with other human remains buried on a Pennsylvania farm.
The man accidentally locked himself in the room connected to the ATM while fixing the door lock.
The Observer reported that Wahlberg left a $2,000 tip for an $82.60 meal.
The mountain lion may have thought it was jumping into a cave or reacting to its reflection, animal trackers say.
He was experiencing dehydration and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
Three people are now charged with Kidnapping and Sexual Battery for an assault at a Gulfport home that was captured on Facebook Live. It happened late Tuesday night at a home on 7th Ave.
The space was complete with a bed, stove and even a poster on the wall, but also a lot of trash.
U.S. prosecutors have charged more than 400 people with taking part in health care fraud schemes that totaled $1.3 billion in false billing.
Store closing sales at the affected locations will begin Tuesday.
Lakisha Drumgole fell through her Richmond apartment's kitchen floor on Monday after she said maintenance requests at her rental at the Flats at Ginter Park have gone unfixed for at least two years.
