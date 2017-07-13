Breaking: Cliff diver hurt in Warrick Co. - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Breaking: Cliff diver hurt in Warrick Co.

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) -

Emergency crews have responded to an incident at Lynnville Park.

Warrick County dispatchers confirm a call came in about a person hurt while cliff diving. 

We’re told it happened at the Yellow Banks area.

We will update this story when more information is available. 

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly