ISP: Man arrested after he burglarized trooper's storage unit

A Jasper man was arrested after authorities say he after burglarized a storage unit rented by an Indiana State Trooper.

State police say the trooper reported Wednesday that his storage unit in Jasper had been burglarized and that several items had been taken, including a weed trimmer.

Troopers were able to identify 29-year-old Joseph A. Frank as a suspect.

ISP says when troopers went to Frank's house to talk to him they saw the stolen weed trimmer on his porch.

Frank was arrested and all the stolen items were returned.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.