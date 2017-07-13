Aerotek looking for 400 workers, job fair planned

Two employees at an Evansville clinic have been charged in connection with what authorities are calling the "largest healthcare fraud takedown in U.S. history."More >>
Chick-fil-A fans, rejoice! The restaurant on Evansville's east side is opening today at 10:30.More >>
Aerotek has announced 400 job openings for production positions in the Evansville area. There is a job fair planned for candidates to apply in person on Tuesday, July 18.More >>
We're told crews responded to the scene on McNary Road, south of Kentucky 62, around four o'clock Thursday morning.More >>
Jasper police say more arrests are expected in their investigation into a home burglary.More >>
The man accidentally locked himself in the room connected to the ATM while fixing the door lock.More >>
Investigators say they've found the body of one of four missing young men along with other human remains buried on a Pennsylvania farm.More >>
The mountain lion may have thought it was jumping into a cave or reacting to its reflection, animal trackers say.More >>
The Observer reported that Wahlberg left a $2,000 tip for an $82.60 meal.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
Authorities with the Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Pensacola, Florida have confirmed Kenneth Lever - the man wanted for murdering three people this morning in Gardendale - is dead. Officials say he committed suicide in the parking lot of a Navy Federal Credit Union in Pensacola this afternoon.More >>
A graphic and disturbing video that appears to show a young woman being sexually and physically assaulted in South Mississippi has been spreading across social media. Gulfport police now have three suspects in custody in connection to the case.More >>
It was something he never expected to happen after spending a casual afternoon playing in the water with his family in the marshes of Biloxi four years ago, but it quickly became something that forever altered the course of his life.More >>
Since Democrats uniformly oppose the effort, McConnell needs the votes of 50 of the 52 GOP senators to prevail.More >>
