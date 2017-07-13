Aerotek looking for 400 workers, job fair planned

Aerotek has announced 400 job openings for production positions in the Evansville area.

There is a job fair planned for candidates to apply in person on Tuesday, July 18.

It will be from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at the WorkOne Facility on East Walnut Street in Evansville.

Aerotek at Toyota is looking for production team members to join the team in order to help accommodate the increased demand for Highlanders, other vehicles, and an expanding facility.

The open positions require a high school diploma/GED and offer a 72-month contract.

Hourly pay begins at $17.05 an hour.

If you can't make it to the job fair, you can apply online.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.