Evansville clinic employees charged in 'largest healthcare fraud takedown in US history'

Two employees at an Evansville clinic have been charged in connection with what authorities are calling the "largest healthcare fraud takedown in U.S. history."

According to the Indiana Attorney General's Office, seven investigations in Indiana were part of the nationwide takedown in which over 400 people have been charged so far.

The attorney general's office says one of the largest losses to the Indiana Medicaid program was discovered during the investigation of two employees of Med 1st in Evansville.

Chiropractor Mitchel Stukey and Karen Poeling are accused of distributing and prescribing controlled substances using signed blank prescription pads, then attempting to launder the money they got.

After a nearly five-year-long investigation, Stukey and Poeling have been charged with five counts of healthcare fraud; conspiracy to violate the Controlled Substance Act; and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Authorities estimate that Stukey's and Poeling's activities resulted in a nearly $500,000 loss from the Indiana Medicaid program.

