Evansville Chick-fil-A opening at 10:30 today

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Chick-fil-A fans, rejoice!

The restaurant on Evansville's east side is opening today at 10:30.

It's been closed for several weeks for renovations.

The restaurant now has a double drive through, as well as other improvements.

