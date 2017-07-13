Evansville Chick-fil-A back open - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Evansville Chick-fil-A back open

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Chick-fil-A fans, rejoice!

The restaurant on Evansville's east side is now back open. 

It's been closed for several weeks for renovations.

The restaurant now has a double drive through, as well as other improvements.

