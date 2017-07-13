Mobile home destroyed by fire in Muhlenberg Co.

A mobile home was destroyed by fire in Muhlenberg County.

We're told crews were called to the scene on McNary Road, south of Kentucky 62, around four o'clock Thursday morning. Dispatchers say that's near the town of Graham.

The mobile home burned to the ground and we’re told the fire briefly spread to a wooded area on the property.

Firefighters said they don’t believe anyone was home at the time.

The chief of the Graham FD tells me they don't believe anyone was home at the time of the fire pic.twitter.com/TX5PSKsbO9 — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) July 13, 2017

The owner told us he rents the property and added that the tenant was about to evicted.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

