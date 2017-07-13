Man accused of breaking into safe, stealing over $12K

Jasper police say more arrests are expected in their investigation into a home burglary.

They've already arrested one person, 19-year-old Logan Seger.

Officers say a home was broken into earlier this year, and someone stole more than $12,000, silver certificates, and old coins.

An investigation found Seger broke into a safe inside the home and stole those items.

Police have not said how many other arrests they expect.

