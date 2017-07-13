Watch now on Sunrise: President Trump in Paris, Live at the fair

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Erin and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

ANOTHER HOT ONE: We've got one more hot day on tap before a break in the heat and humidity. Showers and storms will be on the increase as a front approaches from the Great Lakes. There is a marginal risk for a few strong storms this afternoon through this evening. High temps will hit the lower 90's with a heat index near 100.

PRESIDENT TRUMP IN PARIS: President Donald Trump has arrived in Paris for his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. The two leaders will hold meetings this afternoon to address potential solutions to the ongoing crisis in Syria and broader counter terrorism strategies.

LIVE AT THE FAIR: It's county fair season, and we're live in Princeton this morning ahead of a special event there today. Admission to the Gibson County fair today is just ten dollars for the entire family, and they'll also showcase the nearly two million dollar Toyota Events Center that has been in the works for four years. Hillary Simon will have the details.

So enjoy your Thursday, and we'll see you on Sunrise,

Dan

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights.reserved.