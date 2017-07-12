Taking a Stand: Senate Break - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Taking a Stand: Senate Break

By Jay Hiett, General Manager, VP
(Taking a Stand)

Our leaders on Capitol Hill are scheduled to take five weeks off in August. They usually go home to tell their bosses, us, what they've accomplished, and to hear what we must say.

This week Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced they will delay the start of the August Senate recess until the third week of August.

With precious little accomplished this year, and voters from coast to coast howling about Obamacare, both pro, and con, this is a smart move. But I must ask, is this entire break really needed this year?

They should consider staying in Washington and getting some work done.

The debt ceiling issue will come up again soon. So will an authorization for the FAA, as well as the Children's Health Insurance Program.

While we're making a list of action we'd like to see in, here are three that may be popular with us, if not them:

  1. Tie our leaders pay to the amount of work they actually get done.
  2. Pay themselves a wage that's not three times the median income in this country.
  3. Make themselves part of whatever health care system they conjure up for the rest of us to live by.

Let's get some real accomplishments, elected officials. We know we'll see you again in the primary season.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

  • Texas teen electrocuted after cell phone incident in bathtub

    A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in. 

  • GRAPHIC: Toddler gets mauled by family's pet wolf

    The 2-year-old's mother said the wolf was considered a part of the family, which is why she didn't see the "complete dangers" of it.

    Gardendale triple homicide suspect commits suicide in Pensacola, Fla.

    Authorities with the Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Pensacola, Florida have confirmed Kenneth Lever - the man wanted for murdering three people this morning in Gardendale - is dead. Officials say he committed suicide in the parking lot of a Navy Federal Credit Union in Pensacola this afternoon.

