Evansville man accused of crashing into police car sentenced

We have new information on a man accused of crashing into a police car.

A judge has sentenced Albert Falls to eight and a half years in prison.

Of those, six will be served behind bars; the rest will be supervised probation.

Police said Falls ran from officers after a break-in last July.

Officers said he went through a stop sign at South Harlan and Washington, hit a police cruiser, then crashed into a dentist office.

The officer driving the cruiser was not seriously injured.

