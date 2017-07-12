Update: Renovations underway at Washington Square Mall

We're told a new large electronic marquee sign has been ordered and landscaping updates started this week (WFIE)

We have an update on the renovations happening at Evansville's Washington Square Mall.

We're told a new large electronic marquee sign has been ordered, and landscaping updates started this week.

They're also planning to repave the parking lot.

All of this is being done to make the property more appealing to potential tenants.

One of those potential tenants will tour the space later this week.

Retailers told us they're confident they'll be able to fill the space.

