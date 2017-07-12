Evansville ranked more dangerous than Gary, IN in new crime report

How dangerous is the city of Evansville?

According to a new report, it's one of the most dangerous in Indiana.

That report, from SafeWise, a home security service, puts Evansville near the bottom of the list.

Out of 97 Indiana cities, Jasper ranked 10th. Tell City came in 30th, while Boonville is at 46th. Gary came in 83rd, with Evansville coming in at 92.

That came as a shock to many we talked to.

Gary is 25 miles from Chicago and has a reputation for being a violent city.

For example, in 2015 Gary with a population of just over 80,000 people had 50 homicides.

That same year, Evansville with a population of 120,000 people had four. Yet, according to that report, Gary is safer than Evansville.

"I did not hear that," said Carissa Young. "I would not believe that unless I saw the study myself because I would think it would be more dangerous from what I've heard."

Young lives in Evansville and believes scenes with police cars and crime tape are rare.

"I think it just depends on where you're at but overall I feel safe," said Young.

"It feels pretty safe here," saidOscar Sandoval. "I don't really feel like there's any danger anywhere here at all really. The places I go to."

Sandoval has a hard time believing Evansville is ranked 92 out of 97 Indiana cities.

"To hear about Gary being more safer than Evansville is surprising," said Sandoval.

"We're a much safer city than that," said Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke.

Mayor Winnecke credits community policing and neighborhood associations as ways Evansville is keeping its crime down.

"Clearly there is crime in Evansville, but I think compared to other cities in our state we are a relatively safe city," said Mayor Winnecke. "All due respect, it just does not pass the snicker test. It really does not."

SafeWise says it used the most up-to-date FBI Crime data as the backbone of its report.

The report says each city is analyzed and scored to reflect crimes per 1,000 residents.

