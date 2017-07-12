Little League players meet former big league pitcher

It was all part of opening ceremonies for the 2017 BPA World Series (WFIE)

Some area Little League baseball players got the chance to meet someone from the big leagues.

There was a long line to meet former Cubs and Cardinals pitcher Lee Smith.

Over 40 teams converged near the Pagoda in downtown Evansville to celebrate and have some fun.

The games will be played at the Deaconess Sports Complex.

