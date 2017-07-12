River Kitty Cat Cafe hosts soft opening

It has been an 18-month journey for the owners of the new River Kitty Cafe in downtown Evansville, but they had their soft opening on Wednesday.

They will officially open on Friday.

When you stop by, you will have the chance to play will some cats, plus the cafe will have coffee, tea and food items to purchase.

Customers will also have the chance to adopt the cats.

"You know, really I think three weeks ago, when the kitties came in, then it sort of solidified what the whole thing is because it really is about finding forever homes for these cats," Nancy Drake, the co-owner said.

They told us they already have one cat that is going to be adopted from the soft opening held.

