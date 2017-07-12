County Commissioners and United Steelworkers Local 104 react to Alcoa partial reopening

County Commissioners and United Steelworkers Local 104 officials say they are very excited about the news.

As we first reported on Tuesday, Alcoa plans to restart three of its potlines at its aluminum smelter.

With that, they will hire an additional 275 workers to the company. County Commissioners said Alcoa has been a major employer for people in Warrick county since the 1960s. In 2016 when the smelter was shut down, it hurt the community in a big way.

On Wednesday, we learned of the several hundred people that were laid off, more than 200 of them are still without jobs.

County Commissioners said this is a huge relief not only for them, but for the entire county as a whole. They say this investment could be the future of Warrick County.

The union reached out to former Alcoa employees. We're told informational meetings are in the planning stages right now, but there's no official date set yet.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.