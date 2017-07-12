Alcoa sparks trickle down effect for Evansville business

More good news out of Alcoa's announcement to reopen part of its smelter plant. The $30-million move is expected to do more than just restore jobs.

This week, we learned Alcoa plans to restore 275 jobs when they reopen their potlines. That is big news for the smaller businesses that make the parts that make Alcoa "go."

One of these businesses is Wirth Machine. Wirth has been around since 1974 as a "second tier supplier" making things like fasteners and locks. They sell these to first tier suppliers that then sell to bigger facilities like Alcoa.

Tonight at 6...an Evansville business that's benefitting from Alcoa's return. Check out this part they used to make for Alcoa @14News pic.twitter.com/Z30ZyhrPCu — Kate O'Rourke (@Kate14News) July 12, 2017

The trickle down effect will allow Wirth to move past survival mode and into success mode. Jerry said when the Alcoa smelter first closed in 2016, he scrambled to keep the shop open.

"About a third of our income left with them. So we're sitting around, we're a family business, and we're kind of sitting around looking at each other with long faces. But fortunately we were pretty financially stable, and we had already been planning on redirecting our business just a little bit and expanding," said Jerry.

Jerry tells us he anticipates hiring a few more employees in the next couple of years as demand for his products increases.

