CountryMark invests in biodiesel industry

Expect to see biodiesel-blended fuels more readily available in the Tri-State. Countrymark has made a half a million dollar investment in the industry.

Biodiesel is primarily made from soybean oil. That is Indiana's second largest cash crop. Biodiesel is cleaner burning fuel that powers diesel engines.

Countrymark officials say they're making renewable fuel more convenient for farms, families, and fleet to buy.

"An old system for delivering biodiesel would be to fill up a truck with diesel, and then you splash blend the biodiesel, then it sloshes around driving down the road and it mixes, Countrymark President Charlie Smith said. "This way it will mix in line and it'll be precise."

Leuitenant Governor Suzanne Crouch, who spoke at today's event, says Agriculture is big business for the state of Indiana. In the US, this industry created 62,000 jobs. It also contributes about $3 billion dollars in wages. She tells us this part of the state is the 5th largest soy and grain producer in the country.

"They're concerned about the future for their children and for future generations, and biodiesel is a clean fuel source and were here to celebrate this important step forward not only for ag but for the state of Indiana," LT. Governor Crouch said.

Countrymark is the 12th largest private company in the state of Indiana.

It has been a farmer-owned coop since 1919.

"It kind of helps on the dependence on crude oil and it helps grain price and grain farmer and we've got a market on the soy beans," farmer and oil industry worker Terry Woodrow said.

