Miniature cow wins 4H Cattle Show.

The Pike County 4H Cattle Show was on Wednesday. There were big cows featured and even smaller ones.

MaKayla Thorne breeds miniature cows and put them in the competition.Thorne said they're rare in the area.

She said when fully grown, mini cows stand around 40-inches tall.

She explained some people even breed micro mini cows,but she likes her cows to have some meat on them.

Thorne said she's really attached to her cow-babies.

"I like raising them a lot because they're so easy to work with, and they're friendly and lovable, and I can go out there and lay on them, and they're so fun to give baths," said Thorne.

One of Thorne's miniature cows won grand champion.

The Pike County Fair goes through Saturday. The rides are free through the rest of the week and there's plenty of fair food and a Motocross competition on Saturday.

