New Starbucks open on Evansville's west side

There's a new Starbucks in Evansville

The new location is near the corner of the Lloyd Expressway and Red Bank Road.

This is the first Starbucks on the city's west side since the last one closed in 2008. The new location was formerly a Pizza Hut that closed in 2015.

This is now the sixth Starbucks location in Evansville.

