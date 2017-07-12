Two people injured in motorcycle crash

Two people on a motorcycle were rushed to the hospital after a crash in Madisonville.

It happened on East Center Street in front of the Wendy's.

Witnesses told police the motorcycle was speeding down the street when a car pulled out in front of it.

The driver of the bike David Boyd and his passenger Carrie Nelson were transported to Baptist Health with serious injuries.

The driver of the car was not hurt.

