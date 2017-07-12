Tour of the Warrick Co. farm

County Commissioners and United Steelworkers Local 104 officials say they are very excited about the news. As we first reported on Tuesday, Alcoa plans to restart three of its potlines at its aluminum smelter.More >>
More good news out of Alcoa's announcement to reopen part of its smelter plant. The $30-million dollar move expected to do more than just restore jobs.More >>
Countrymark has made a half a million dollar investment in the industry. Biodiesel is primarily made from soybean oil.More >>
It was the first year for the county farm tour and there was a pretty good turn out and they covered a lot of topics. They talked about the new technology available to farmers such as drones, how GMO’s are affecting the industry, and how farming impacts the economy.More >>
The Pike County 4H Cattle Show was on Wednesday.More >>
The security issue was caused by an error involving an insecure setting on a cloud server.More >>
Tamela Wilson’s parents said doctors didn’t initially know to test for the disease - the virus was only discovered in 2014 and not many cases have been identified. Wilson, 58, was only the fifth confirmed case.More >>
Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen of their original glazed doughnuts for only 80 cents this Friday.More >>
An on duty Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer who struck and killed a man in uptown Charlotte Saturday morning has been charged in the man's death Wednesday.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
The search for a missing Albany child with autism ended in tragedy Wednesday after nearly 24 hours of searching.More >>
Authorities with the Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Pensacola, Florida have confirmed Kenneth Lever - the man wanted for murdering three people this morning in Gardendale - is dead. Officials say he committed suicide in the parking lot of a Navy Federal Credit Union in Pensacola this afternoon.More >>
A graphic and disturbing video that appears to show a young woman being sexually and physically assaulted in South Mississippi has been spreading across social media.More >>
The iceberg is one trillion metric tons and about 2,200 square miles. It will have no immediate effect on sea level.More >>
The 2-year-old's mother said the wolf was considered a part of the family, which is why she didn't see the "complete dangers" of it.More >>
