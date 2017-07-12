Tour of the Warrick Co. farm

It was the first year for the Warrick County farm tour and there was a pretty good turn out and they covered a lot of topics.

They talked about the new technology available to farmers such as drones, how GMO’s are affecting the industry, and how farming impacts the economy.

But, the whole purpose of this event today was to educate non-farmers, such as business and other entities that play a huge part in farming.

May not know much about it because of all the changes over the years. Mike Moesner with the farm bureau says an important reason to educate more people is that the number of farmers is shrinking.

