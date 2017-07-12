Another store closing in Evansville

Are shopping malls doomed?

Analysts at "Credit Suisse" estimate that a record 8,600 stores will close in the US this year alone.

In Evansville, stores like The Limited, Gap, and Ann Taylor Loft have already left Eastland Mall. Now, add Gymboree to the list.

Gymboree Corp. filed for bankruptcy protection in June. This is part of the company's restructuring.

Analysts say brick and mortar retailers have been struggling with strong competition from online companies.

It's a convenience, that could cause problems for the economy in cities, like Evansville.

"A lot of companies are trying to consolidate or maybe have fewer stores and focus on online selling," said Managing Broker, Joe Kiefer.

Local shoppers are taking notice.

"I hate to see good stores go, I like to have the variety and the choice," said one shopper.

"You hate to see those empty buildings around too," said Steve Deputy. "That's not an enticement for new businesses to come into the area when there's a lot of vacancies around."

Joe Kiefer with Hahn Kiefer Real Estate tells us he isn't worried about the vacancies popping up.

"The good news is, there are always new brands out there that are going to need the brick and mortar presence because not everybody can be successful online without having some retail stores to give a presence," said Kiefer.

Kiefer says, filling these spaces can take a lot of time. But many are hoping, these racks won't stay empty long.

"Hopefully there will be others heading our direction and we can fill those spaces too," said a shopper.

After the closures from Gymboree Corp, the company will still have more than 900 locations in business.

The closing sales at the affected stores are scheduled to begin next Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.