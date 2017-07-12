New Love's Travel Shop coming to Hanson

We're learning construction on a new travel shop is scheduled to begin this month. It is right off I-69's exit 120 in Hanson, Kentucky.

It's good news for Hanson. The new Love's Travel Shop will be about 11,000-square-feet, and we're told it will bring 50 new jobs.

It'll bring in a new Hardee's restaurant too; that will be attached to the travel shop.

A Love's official told us there will be public laundry facilities and showers plus, a game room and 67 truck parking spaces.

We spoke with the manager of the local convenience store right across where the Love's will be built. He's looking forward to it bringing more visitors in the area.

"We don't have a whole lot of space here for trucks like something like a Love's would, but we do get a lot of travelers here in general," Chris Brasher, manager of the Ideal Convenience Store in Hanson said. "It's just growing faster than you can imagine. I believe in five years you won't be able to recognize Hanson anymore."

The new Love's Travel Shop should open in early spring 2018.

