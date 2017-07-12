Alcoa partial restoration plans have positive effect on local real estate

Are shopping malls doomed? Analysts at "Credit Suisse" estimate that a record 8,600 stores will close in the US this year alone.More >>
We're learning construction on a new travel shop is scheduled to begin this month. It is right off I-69's exit 120, in Hanson, Kentucky.More >>
We sat down with a realtor who said Alcoa's return will really affect the real estate market.More >>
A driver in Evansville crashed into a part of a cemetery off Mesker Park Drive just after 11 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
A local group is benefiting from a check given by a community partner. D-Patrick Ford presented a check to Youth First in the amount of $2,500.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
Tamela Wilson’s parents said doctors didn’t initially know to test for the disease - the virus was only discovered in 2014 and not many cases have been identified. Wilson, 58, was only the fifth confirmed case.More >>
The 2-year-old's mother said the wolf was considered a part of the family, which is why she didn't see the "complete dangers" of it.More >>
Authorities with the Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Pensacola, Florida have confirmed Kenneth Lever - the man wanted for murdering three people this morning in Gardendale - is dead. Officials say he committed suicide in the parking lot of a Navy Federal Credit Union in Pensacola this afternoon.More >>
Federal safety regulators are investigating the death of a 14-year-old Lubbock, TX girl whose family says she was electrocuted in a bathtub at her father's home in Lovington, NM. The family says her death involved a cell phone that had been plugged in to power.More >>
It was something he never expected to happen after spending a casual afternoon playing in the water with his family in the marshes of Biloxi four years ago, but it quickly became something that forever altered the course of his life.More >>
The search for a missing Albany child with autism ended in tragedy Wednesday after nearly 24 hours of searching.More >>
Uddin was given credit for serving 603 days in jail.More >>
The Ole Miss NCAA saga took another turn on Wednesday. Former football coach Houston Nutt has filed a civil lawsuit against the Ole Miss Athletics Foundation and the University of Mississippi. Nutt is alleging that Ole Miss violated terms of his 2011 severance agreement.More >>
An on duty Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer who struck and killed a man in uptown Charlotte Saturday morning has been charged in the man's death Wednesday.More >>
