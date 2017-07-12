Alcoa partial restoration plans have positive effect on local real estate

We sat down with a realtor who said Alcoa's return will really affect the real estate market (WFIE)

The Alcoa announcement about the partial reopening of the smelter means much more than just jobs; this will also be a boost to local real estate.

She told 14 News the growth in the area is generating a lot of interest for home buyers and Alcoa's return is a big part of that.

Realtor Carol McClintock anticipates Alcoa workers and their families will be looking for homes priced between $200,000 and $350,000 in newer neighborhoods.

McClintock said the money Alcoa will inject into the community with good paying jobs will affect the market in two ways.

"You're going to have people that either already live here, that get a job there, and so they're making more money, and perhaps they want to move up or individuals and families that will be moving into the area to work at Alcoa. So you should have a very positive effect on real estate," McClintock said.

She also told us Newburgh will especially feel this positive effect because it's close to Alcoa.

She said this development near Victoria National is adding close to 500 new homes, many of which could potentially go toward people working at the plant.

