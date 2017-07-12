Driver in Evansville crashes into part of cemetery

A driver in Evansville crashed into a part of a cemetery off Mesker Park Drive just after 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police said a young woman hit a pole before hitting the cemetery wall.

Traffic was shut down while police cleared the area, and Vectren surveyed the damage.

The driver was picked up by a family member at the scene.

Police asked if she was using her cell phone at the time of the accident. She said she was not.

