D-Patrick Ford donates to Youth First

A local group is benefiting from a check given by a community partner.

D-Patrick Ford presented a check to Youth First in the amount of $2,500.

It's from D-Pat's "Donate and Drive" event. During the entire month of June, D-Pat donated $10 toward the campaign.

Officials with Youth First were pleased to receive the donation.

Youth First is entering into their twentieth year and helps with 57 schools across seven counties around the Tri-State.

