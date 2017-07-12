Former Princeton tire business manager indicted in fraud case

The former manager of Best-One Tire in Princeton has been indicted in federal court.

According to the 11 page indictment, Joshua Eaden overcharged two different businesses so that higher store profits would make him eligible for bonuses.

The indictment says Eaden submitted around 90 false invoices to Gibson County Coal, overcharging them nearly $190,000 from 2013 to 2016.

It says he also submitted several false invoices to A&B Contracting, overcharging them more than $50,000.

If he's convicted, Eaden will have to forfeit any property purchased with bonus money made during those three years.

A jury trial is scheduled for September 18.

14 News reached out to Best One Tire on Tuesday. We were told to expect a statement. We will include it in the story once it is received.

