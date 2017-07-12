Former Princeton tire business manager indicted in fraud case

According to the 11 page indictment, Joshua Eaden overcharged two different businesses so that higher store profits would make him eligible for bonuses.More >>
An Evansville man has been sentenced to nearly three decades behind bars.More >>
Police say they stopped a car around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday because a two-year-old was jumping around in the back seat.More >>
A Rockport man has been arrested on several child molesting charges. William Clark, 64, was booked into the Spencer County Jail Monday.More >>
Children's retailer Gymboree announced they are closing 350 stores, including the one in Evansville.More >>
Tamela Wilson’s parents said doctors didn’t initially know to test for the disease - the virus was only discovered in 2014 and not many cases have been identified. Wilson, 58, was only the fifth confirmed case.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
The 2-year-old's mother said the wolf was considered a part of the family, which is why she didn't see the "complete dangers" of it.More >>
The man was arrested after a police manhunt.More >>
The iceberg is one trillion metric tons and about 2,200 square miles. It will have no immediate effect on sea level.More >>
The man who recorded the rat said he was with his family eating what was a good burger when things took a turn.More >>
It was something he never expected to happen after spending a casual afternoon playing in the water with his family in the marshes of Biloxi four years ago, but it quickly became something that forever altered the course of his life.More >>
A second woman is now coming forward claiming she has also been sexually abused by a long-time local pastor.More >>
Lakisha Drumgole fell through her Richmond apartment's kitchen floor on Monday after she said maintenance requests at her rental at the Flats at Ginter Park have gone unfixed for at least two years.More >>
Former Sons of Guns reality star William Hayden pleaded no contest to two rape charges in Livingston Parish on Wednesday.More >>
