Evansville man sentenced for January robbery, carjacking

An Evansville man has been sentenced to nearly three decades behind bars.

According to the Vanderburgh Co. Prosector's Office, 40-year-old Gary Whittington Jr. was sentenced Wednesday to 28 years for a string of crimes involving robbery, burglary, and criminal confinement.

In May, a jury convicted Whittington on nine felonies in connection with a January crime spree.

Whittington Jr. was arrested after deputies responded to a hold up in progress in the 1600 block of Allens Lane. The victims reported two men forced them out of their vehicle and stole personal items before stealing another vehicle and driving off.

Several hours later, deputies were called to a burglary in the 13000 block of St. Wendel Road.

Investigators used surveillance video from cameras on the property to identify the two men as Whittington and his son, 21-year-old Gary Elijah Whittington.

Gary Elijah Whittington is set to be sentenced on Monday.

