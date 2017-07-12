Police: Henderson dad high while toddler rode standing in back seat of car

Two people were arrested after a traffic stop in Henderson.

Police say they stopped a car around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday because a two-year-old was jumping around in the back seat.

They say her dad, 21-year-old Barry Dabbs was a passenger and was under the influence of drugs.

Police say his level of intoxication prevented him from being able to take care of his child.

Officers say they found two baggies of marijuana and a joint on Dabbs.

They say another passenger, 21-year-old Roberto Garcia-Martinez, tried to hide more marijuana and pills in a pizza box.

Both men are in the Henderson County Jail.

