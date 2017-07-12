Evansville Gymboree store closing

Children's retailer Gymboree announced they are closing 350 stores, including the one in Evansville.

It's all part of a restructuring effort.

The company filed for Bankruptcy protection June 7.

Gymboree is keeping 900 other stores open.

"We will continue to operate a majority of our stores and will continue to deliver quality merchandise and superior service to our customers at our Gymboree, Janie and Jack and Crazy 8 brands, said Daniel Griesemer, President and CEO of Gymboree. "This was a difficult decision to make, but we are confident that it is in the best long-term interest of our Company, our customers and our broader employee base. I am deeply grateful to our team, their exceptional ongoing dedication and their focus on continuing to put our customers at the center of all we do.”

The Crazy 8 store in Evansville is not on the closing list.

Sales at all the closing stores are set to start next Tuesday.