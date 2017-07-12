'I wish death to all infidels': Man sentenced for mailing fake bomb to Evansville postmaster

A man has been sentenced for mailing a threat, along with a fake bomb, to an Evansville postmaster.

According to the United States Attorney's Office, 22-year-old Kevin Kyle McCaffrey, of Hickman, KY, has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for two counts of mailing threatening communications and one count of conveying false and misleading information.

Authorities say McCaffrey admitted to sending an envelope addressed to the postmaster of an Evansville post office back in May 2016. Inside the envelope was a letter saying, “I wish death to all infidels!"

The envelope also contained a simulated explosive device that McCaffrey told authorities he had made out of wires and parts of an e-cigarette.

A little over a week after McCaffrey sent the first letter, officials say he admitted to sending another one, also addressed to an Evansville postmaster, containing the statement “If you continue to investigate my case and if you bring my case before the district attorney you and your family will not be safe.”

McCaffrey must serve three years of supervised release once he gets out of prison.

