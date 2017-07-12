EPD: Naked man rummages through cars

An Evansville man was arrested after police say he rummaged through cars at an auto repair shop, all while completely naked.

Adrian Armstead is facing public nudity and public intoxication charges.

Police were called to the repair shop at North Heidelbach and Franklin late Tuesday night.

Several people had reported seeing a naked man going through three different cars.

Officers say when they got there, Armstead was inside one of the cars, still nude.

After a search, officers found his clothes on the opposite side of the lot.

Police say Armstead smelled of alcohol, and acted abusive towards officers.

He was taken to jail, and is being held on a $100 bond.

