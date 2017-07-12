Motorcyclist hurt in Evansville crash

One man is in the hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle in Evansville.

It happened Wednesday morning around 7 at North St. Jo. Avenue and Boonville-New Harmony Road.

Deputites say the driver of a car was traveling east bound and the motorcyclist was traveling northbound when the crash happened.

No word on the motorcyclist's condition.

The driver of the car was taken in for a blood test.

