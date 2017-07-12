Man facing long list of charges after Union Co. traffic stop

A man is facing a long list of charges after a traffic stop in Union County.

According to the Morganfield Police Department, officers and deputies did a felony traffic stop Tuesday night on the vehicle being driven by 52-year-old Bobby Collins, of Morganfield.

Police say Collins was wanted for burglary in Webster County.

While searching his car, police say they found a loaded handgun, marijuana and other items indicative of the trafficking and cultivation of marijuana, and a large amount of cash.

Collins is facing multiple drug-related charges as well as burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held in the Union County Jail.

