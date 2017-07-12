Man facing long list of charges after Union Co. traffic stop

A man is facing a long list of charges after a traffic stop in Union County.More >>
These restrictions are expected to last until the fall, so be prepared for delays.More >>
Police tell us the accident happened Tuesday night just south of the North 6th Street crossing at Locust Street.More >>
City planners, business owners, and people who live downtown celebrated all the activity in the heart of Evansville. On Tuesday, the bi-monthly meeting of the Downtown Neighborhood Association was held.More >>
We're learning more about what the partial reopening of the Alcoa smelter will mean to workers and the community.More >>
The man was arrested after a police manhunt.More >>
The iceberg is one trillion metric tons and about 2,200 square miles. It will have no immediate effect on sea level.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
Tamela Wilson’s parents said doctors didn’t initially know to test for the disease - the virus was only discovered in 2014 and not many cases have been identified. Wilson, 58, was only the fifth confirmed case.More >>
A man accused of being involved in the 2009 disappearance of Brittanee Drexel will be in federal court in Charleston on Wednesday for a change of plea hearing in reference to a 2011 robbery he has already served time for.More >>
Saturday was an unexpected eventful day for Gary Perry as he was wrongly arrested for a crime he did not commit.More >>
Lakisha Drumgole fell through her Richmond apartment's kitchen floor on Monday after she said maintenance requests at her rental at the Flats at Ginter Park have gone unfixed for at least two years.More >>
We've received the body camera video of Shia LaBeouf's arrest in downtown Savannah into the WTOC 24-hour Newsroom.More >>
The naked suspect allegedly carjacked a man then led police on a 25-mile pursuit and waved his gun at the officers.More >>
First responders found a Wisconsin child severely injured from the chest to the neck, as a result of a fireworks accident. The child's father told police he had configured a bunch of sparkler-type fireworks inside a metal tube.More >>
