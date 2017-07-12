Girl hit by train in Vincennes

These restrictions are expected to last until the fall, so be prepared for delays.More >>
Police tell us the accident happened Tuesday night just south of the North 6th Street crossing at Locust Street.More >>
City planners, business owners, and people who live downtown celebrated all the activity in the heart of Evansville. On Tuesday, the bi-monthly meeting of the Downtown Neighborhood Association was held.More >>
We're learning more about what the partial reopening of the Alcoa smelter will mean to workers and the community.More >>
Kentucky State Police (KSP) is patrolling the area until the work on the Twin Bridges is complete. Overall, KSP says traffic on the bridge has not been a problem. Drivers we spoke with say they agree.More >>
The man was arrested after a police manhunt.More >>
The iceberg is one trillion metric tons and about 2,200 square miles. It will have no immediate effect on sea level.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
Tamela Wilson’s parents said doctors didn’t initially know to test for the disease - the virus was only discovered in 2014 and not many cases have been identified. Wilson, 58, was only the fifth confirmed case.More >>
The deputy called for help but nearby onlookers did not respond before other deputies arrived. State law says law enforcement officers trying to make an arrest can “call out the bystanders” for assistance.More >>
A man accused of being involved in the 2009 disappearance of Brittanee Drexel will be in federal court in Charleston on Wednesday for a change of plea hearing in reference to a 2011 robbery he has already served time for.More >>
A South Carolina woman is in awe after a purse that vanished 25 years ago was reeled in on Lake Hartwell.More >>
Saturday was an unexpected eventful day for Gary Perry as he was wrongly arrested for a crime he did not commit.More >>
A local teenager is recovering from what medical records show was diagnosed as a flesh-eating bacteria after the teen canoed on the Little Miami River.More >>
Fifteen Marines and one Navy Corpsman died in a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi on Monday afternoon.More >>
