Girl hit by train in Vincennes

An 11-year-old girl was hurt when she was hit by a train in Vincennes.

Police tell us the accident happened Tuesday night just south of the North 6th Street crossing at Locust Street. They say the girl was hit by a CSX southbound train.

She was taken to the ER, then flown to Riley Hospital in Indianapolis. There's no word on her condition.

Police say they're still looking into how the incident happened.

