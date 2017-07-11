Residents, city officials, business owners celebrate downtown activity during Neighborhood Association meeting

City planners, business owners, and people who live downtown celebrated all the activity in the heart of Evansville.

On Tuesday, the bi-monthly meeting of the Downtown Neighborhood Association was held. The meeting is a way for city leaders to get input from the folks who live and work downtown.

Association President Alissa Fricke says she is excited about all the projects going on around the city.

"The last few years I've seen so much growth, and I think the best part is for me to walk out my door and for things to be going on," explained Fricke. "For me to be able to stop and get something, go out for drinks or food or something and just walk there, and then the events going on. So I think just, activity downtown as that grows, that's what excites me the most."

The next meeting of the Downtown Neighborhood Association will be held September 12, 2017.

