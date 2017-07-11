Otters send 7 players to all-star game; tied for most players from one team in Frontier League

The Evansville Otters are following up last season's Frontier League championship, with a solid 2017 campaign.

After a mediocre record in May, Evansville reeled off 10 wins in 12 games. That late surge before the all-star break managed to get the Otters into 2nd place.

For their efforts, the Otters are tied for the most players from any team, in Wednesday East versus West game.

