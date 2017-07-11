Alcoa plans partial restart of aluminum smelter; adding 275 new jobs

We're learning more about what the partial reopening of the Alcoa smelter will mean to workers and the community.

As we first reported, Alcoa plans to hire an additional 275 new workers and invest nearly $35 million in the company.

It was in March of 2016 that the smelter went idle due to a dramatic drop in the price of aluminum. Because of that, there was a loss of several hundred jobs.

But now, a reversal. And, some of those workers who originally lost their jobs last year could soon be getting a phone call.

"Smiles, just like I have on my face and they had on their faces," said Ed Hemmersbach the Vice-President of Operations.

That's how Alcoa's Vice-President describes the mood inside the plant after the announcement that the company plans to partially restart its aluminum smelter.

"We'll start that process immediately as far as starting to restore the operation," said Hemmersbach. "We would expect to be back in operation in the second quarter of next year."

The company will restart three of its five production lines that directly supply the rolling mill.

"That product we make in the rolling mill side, basically is a sheet product that goes into the food and beverage packaging businesses, predominately in North America but also outside of North America as well," Hemmersbach explained.

"Shutting down a smelter and then reopening it is not something that happens every day," said Greg Wathen of the Economic Development Coalition. "It's a very rare occurrence."

But it is an occurrence many hoped for, especially those laid off when the smelter went idle last year.

"There will be a lot of individuals who will be coming back to work, potentially some new hires that will be coming to work but stabilizing the rolling mill at the same time just the psychological impact of reopening a smelter in the U.S. is pretty significant," said Wathen.

