KSP advises drivers to be 'patient and have a little courtesy' during Twin Bridge construction

Kentucky State Police (KSP) is patrolling the area until the work on the Twin Bridges is complete.

Overall, KSP says traffic on the bridge has not been a problem. Drivers we spoke with say they agree.

[Related: Twin Bridges lane restrictions underway]

For the past few days, lane restrictions have been in place on the Twin Bridges, but it might take awhile for drivers to get used to it.

"Anybody that hasn't crossed over the bridges yet during this phase of construction shouldn't have any problems whatsoever," said KSP Trooper Corey King.

The northbound bridge has been split into three lanes. Two lanes headed north and one lane going south.

Only one lane of traffic is open on the southbound though. Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says they prefer to only have big trucks on the southbound lanes.

For as long as construction continues, KSP will be patrolling the area.

"The main goal for us to be out here is for the safety of the workers, but not only the workers but the people that are traveling this corridor to and from over the bridges, the safety of there's is paramount," explained Trooper King.

With the lanes so tight on the bridges, KSP says they are a little concerned about potential sideswipes or accidents, but so far so good.

"The best advice for the next several months I [Trooper King] can give to motorist is two things, be patient and have a little courtesy," Trooper King explained. "Give courtesy to those that want to merge into traffic. If you do those two, we will all be okay."

Construction on the bridges is expected to last until the fall.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.