DNA tests ordered in connection to Aleah Beckerle case

Evidence collected in the Aleah Beckerle murder investigation will now be DNA tested.

We learned Tuesday that suspect Terrence Roach's court hearing that the judge had to sign off before the items could be sent to the lab.

Judge Robert Pigman told attorneys that document would be signed as soon as he returns to his office.

Roach is charged with multiple felonies related to Beckerle’s death. He appeared in court via video. Beckerle's family was also in the courtroom for the first time since Terrence Roach's arrest.

Roach is represented by attorney Glenn Grampp. The defense attorney expressed frustration to the court, Tuesday claiming he has been having to piece together critical documents pertaining to the case.

Autopsy results were unsealed Tuesday and released to Grampp. Grampp said the report had been completed in April but had been sealed by the court. Attorneys expect the results of the DNA tests 30 to 40 days after the items are sent to the forensics lab.

An additional progress hearing on discovery is set for August 16.

A pretrial conference is set for October 6. The trial date is expected to begin in January.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.