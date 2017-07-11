Home where Aleah's body was found to be demolished

Plans are now in place to demolish the home where Aleah Beckerle's body was found.

The land bank identified the property as "unsold" at the last tax sale. By the end of summer, the county should take over ownership. They will then deed it to the land bank.

That's expected to come in last August or early September.

The houses will be grouped together geographically, ahead of demolition.

Kelly Coures with the Department of Metropolitan Development told us he does not think anyone will build a new house given the history. He said there may be a permanent memorial place in memory of Aleah.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.