Owensboro company Hollison considering expansion, approved for financial incentives

An Owensboro company is considering whether to move forward with incentives they're being offered for a new location in the city.

Food safety and quality control company Hollison, LLC qualified to receive financial incentives in all four categories outlined by the Kentucky Business Investment program. Owensboro Economic Development Corporation Vice President Joe Berry says it is rare for a company to qualify in all areas.

The Economic Development Corporation went before the Board of Commissioners today to share that Hollison has qualified for incentives to expand to a new location.

The company would move from its current location on Warehouse Road to a new facility on Airpark Drive. This move would bring 34 new jobs to the city. These jobs are expected to pay between $31 and $38 an hour. There are several steps the company has to go through before it could receive the money.

Berry says, "The distribution of these incentives does not occur until the hiring has begun. So the ownage is on the company to create the jobs. The responsibility is on the company to hire the people before they can collect a single dime of taxpayer money."

Economic Development Corporation Interim CEO Helen Mountjoy says, "Nothing in this process is final until the company itself issues a news release that says that they have accepted the incentives which have been granted."

If that happens, we're told Hollison will break ground in the next couple months. Hollison started in a garage in Owensboro 12 years ago. The company purchased the property near MidAmerica Airpark earlier this year.

